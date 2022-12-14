Jump to content

Alaska state trooper killed while trying to scare off pack of wild animals

Curtis Worland died after trying to scare away a group of the animals from a sled dog kennel at his home

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Wednesday 14 December 2022 21:27
Comments
<p>Alaska State Trooper Curtis Worland was killed after being attacked by a muskox outside his home in the state, according to officials</p>

(Alaska State Troopers)

An Alaska state trooper was killed after being attacked by a muskox outside his home in the state, according to officials.

Court services officer Curtis Worland died after trying to scare away a group of the animals from a sled dog kennel at his home near Nome, Alaska.

Worland, who had worked in law enforcement for 13 years, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

“He was a proud member of the Nome community and a dedicated member of the Alaska law enforcement family, and he will be sorely missed,” Alaska State Troopers said in a Facebook post.  

It is not known how many animals were involved in the incident and it is under investigation by the Alaska State Troopers, Alaska Wildlife Troopers and the state Department of Fish and Game.

Court service officers provide court security, court document service and prisoner transport services, according to trooper spokesperson Austin McDaniel.

“Curtis proudly wore the Court Services Officer uniform and honourably served the people of Alaska for 13 years,” Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell said in a statement.

“I hope that Alaskans will keep Curtis’ family, friends, loved ones, and the Alaska State Troopers in your thoughts as we process this tragic loss for our state.”

A herd of muskoxen (Ovibos moschatus) near Nome, Alaska. Muskoxen are native to eastern arctic Canada and Greenland.

(Getty Images)

Muskoxen are horned and long-haired animals that can weigh up to 800 pounds, says the state’s fish and game department.

According to The Nome Nugget, it is the first death in the city caused by a musk ox, where they have a history of goring and killing dogs.

