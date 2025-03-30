Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Authorities investigate fire that damaged entryway to New Mexico GOP headquarters

Federal authorities are investigating an early morning fire that damaged the entryway to the headquarters of the Republican Party of New Mexico in Albuquerque

Via AP news wire
Sunday 30 March 2025 21:25 BST
New Mexico GOP Vandalism
New Mexico GOP Vandalism

Federal authorities are investigating an early morning fire on Sunday that damaged the entryway to the headquarters of the Republican Party of New Mexico in Albuquerque.

Firefighters responded to the fire just before 6 a.m. and brought it under control within about five minutes, according to Lt. Jason Fejer with Albuquerque Fire Rescue.

The building was unoccupied and no one was injured. But the blaze badly burned the entrance and caused extensive smoke damage throughout the office, where three people work full time, according to Fejer and Republican party representatives.

A photo provided by GOP representatives showed the charred entrance of the building with wood and pieces of burned insulation scattered on the ground. A broken and burned door was set to one side.

The GOP office’s security system detected the fire, said New Mexico Republican Party Chair Amy Barela. She credited firefighters with quickly extinguishing the flames and preventing the fire from spreading.

Barela said GOP representatives also found spray paint on the side of the building about 50 feet (15 meters) from the entrance, saying “ICE=KKK”.

Agents from the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on scene investigating, according to Fejer and the Albuquerque Police Department.

Representatives of the federal agencies did not immediately respond to requests for more information.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in