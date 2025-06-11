Aldi is cutting prices on hundreds of items to help consumers deal with ‘sticker shock’ in the rest of the world
Aldi is cutting the prices of over 400 items this summer amid nationwide price hikes.
Aldi is slashing prices on more than 400 items, aiming to ease consumer concerns over rising grocery bills.
The discount grocer announced efforts Tuesday to help its customers across its 2,400 US stores save over $100 million over the summer months.
From now until Labor Day, shoppers can expect lower prices on about 25% of its products, including grilling meats, organic produce, pantry items, and other popular summer items.
“Our customers count on Aldi for the lowest prices of any national grocer, every day, and we never take that trust for granted,” Jason Hart, Aldi CEO, said in a news release.
“While customers may see higher prices at other retailers, we’re working hard to unlock even more value for our shoppers, just in time for summer’s lineup of holidays and gatherings where food takes center stage. It’s another way we’re doubling down on our commitment to help shoppers fill their carts with great products for less.”
The lowered prices come after the Department of Agriculture announced it expects grocery prices to rise by at least 3.3 percent this year.
There have been fears of higher prices in the wake of President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” announcement of tariffs on goods from most countries around the world earlier this year, and the changing rates and policies since then.
“We want to do what we can to help shoppers,” Scott Patton, Aldi’s chief commercial officer, said in a news release. “Value isn’t a trend at Aldi. It’s been in our DNA since we opened our first store nearly 50 years ago.”
In February, Aldi announced plans to open over 225 new US stores in 2025, aiming for 800 new locations by 2028 as part of a five-year growth strategy.
There are currently over 2,500 Aldi stores in the US.
