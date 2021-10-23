As tributes poured in from around the world in remembrance of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins – who was fatally shot by mistake on set by Alec Baldwin with a prop gun – Donald Trump Jr. gleefully took to Instagram to ridicule the actor.

The 43-year-old, who has five children, began sharing the posts about 24 hours after Thursday’s tragic film set incident in New Mexico, where Mr Baldwin and Ms Hutchins were filming the low-budget Western Rust outside of Santa Fe.

On Friday, Mr Trump posted a photo of the actor – who famously spoofed his father, America’s 45th president, on Saturday Night Live – that was captioned: ‘That look when an anti gun nut kills more people with a gun than your extensive firearm collection ever has...’

Donald Trump Jr. and his brother, Eric, are well known for their love of hunting and have previously been criticised by animal rights and conservation activists. Mr Baldwin is an outspoken supporter of Democratic and left-wing causes.

On Saturday, Mr Trump posted a photograph of Mr Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, with a crude caption that poked fun at a previous controversy regarding her language skills and heritage.

That wasn’t even the main focus, though, with Mr Trump writing: “Why do those who hate guns so much have no problem profiting from them.’

Around the same time, he posted another meme to Instagram stories of a trigger-happy cartoon character, in addition to reposting from the account of Dakota Meyer – former Marine and ex-husband of Bristol Palin, the oldest daughter of Sarah Palin. The pair are the parents to two children, with their first conceived before their marriage and while Bristol was working for a non-profit promoting abstinence-only education.

In Dakota Meyer’s meme shared by Trump, the Medal of Honour winner posts a photo of Mr Baldwin and writes: “I wonder if he will play himself in the SNL skit ....... This man has made a living make (sic) jokes at the expense of other people.

“The saddest part is that this woman’s life was taken by someone who will never be held accountable.”