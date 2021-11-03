Rust armourer’s lawyers admit gun was left unattended before fatal shooting

Lawyers for the armourer on the set of the movie Rust, where Alec Baldwin accidentally shot a cinematographer dead, have admitted that the gun was left unattended for some time before Mr Baldwin picked it up.

Jason Bowles and Robert Gorence, the attorneys for armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, told The Today Show and The New York Times on Wednesday that the gun had been left unwatched on a prop cart for two hours, though they later corrected this timeframe to five to ten minutes.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow