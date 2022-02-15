Halyna Hutchins’s family sues Alec Baldwin over ‘Rust’ shooting
Ms Hutchins died in October last year after a gun Baldwin was holding went off, shooting her in the torso
The family of the cinematographer killed on the set of the movie Rust is suing Alec Baldwin over her death.
Halyna Hutchins, the film’s director of photography, died in October last year after a gun Baldwin was holding went off, shooting her in the torso. On Tuesday, Ms Hutchins’ family filed a lawsuit against Baldwin and others involved in the production.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow
