Halyna Hutchins’s family sues Alec Baldwin over ‘Rust’ shooting

Ms Hutchins died in October last year after a gun Baldwin was holding went off, shooting her in the torso

Nathan Place
New York
Tuesday 15 February 2022 18:27
Comments
<p>Halyna Hutchins, director of photography on the film ‘Rust,’ died of a gunshot wound in 2021 </p>

Halyna Hutchins, director of photography on the film ‘Rust,’ died of a gunshot wound in 2021

(Fred Hayes/Getty Images for SAGindie)

The family of the cinematographer killed on the set of the movie Rust is suing Alec Baldwin over her death.

Halyna Hutchins, the film’s director of photography, died in October last year after a gun Baldwin was holding went off, shooting her in the torso. On Tuesday, Ms Hutchins’ family filed a lawsuit against Baldwin and others involved in the production.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in