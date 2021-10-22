Authorities have confirmed that actor Alec Baldwin “discharged” the prop gun that killed one and injured another on a movie set in New Mexico.

The 68-year-old actor was filming a forthcoming Western called Rust at Bonanza Creek Ranch when the tragedy occurred.

The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department issued a statement on Thursday night, following the incident that led to the death of the film’s director of photography, Halyna Hutchins.

According to the statement, accessed by Deadline, “Ms Hutchins was transported, via helicopter, to University of New Mexico Hospital where she was pronounced dead by medical personnel.”

She was 42.

Rust director Joel Souza was injured in the accidental shooting and, as per the police, is currently undergoing treatment at Christus St Vincent’s hospital. The 48-year-old filmmaker is reportedly in emergency care.

The police added that the investigation remains “open and active” and that “no charges have been filed in regard to the incident” so far.

“Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives.”

Written by Souza, Rust also starsTravis Fimmel, Brady Noon, Frances Fisher and Jensen Ackles.

It is the story of notorious outlaw Harlan Rust, played by Baldwin, who goes on the run with his 13-yer-old grandson after the teenager accidentally kills a rancher.