Rust armorer sues ammunition supplier over fatal shooting

The armorer for the film "Rust" is suing the film's gun and ammunition supplier following the fatal on-site shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Ms Hutchins died after being shot by actor Alex Baldwin while rehearsals took place at the Bonanza Creek Ranch outside Santa Fe, New Mexico, on 21 October last year.

Mr Baldwin has said he didn’t know the gun he was holding contained a live round when it went off. He has not been charged with any crime.

Armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed is now suing PDQ Arm and Prop LLC, claiming the supplier gave her a cache of dummy ammunition with live rounds mixed in.

In a complaint filed in the Second Judicial District Court in Bernalillo County, New Mexico, Ms Gutierrez Reed accuses the PDQ and its founder Seth Kenney of violation of trade practices, false and deceptive product labels, and false and material misrepresentations.

“The introduction of live rounds onto the set, which no one anticipated, combined with the rushed and chaotic atmosphere, created a perfect storm for a safety incident," the lawsuit states.

Mr Kenney has not yet commented on the lawsuit but he has said previously that he was sure his company did not send any live rounds to the movie set.

Investigators are trying to find where the live round came from and searched the Albuquerque premises of PDQ Arm & Prop in December.

The new lawsuit seeks unspecified damages at a jury trial. It states that authorities found on set "a suspected seven live rounds distributed inside the ammo box, on the ammo cart and in the bandoliers.”

The lawsuit also accuses Mr Kenney of inserting himself in the investigations and attempting to implicate Ms Gutierrez Reed.

Authorities recovered hundreds of rounds of ammunition at the “Rust” movie set — a mix of blanks, dummy rounds and what appeared to be live rounds.

They issued a search warrant for Mr Baldwin's phone, seeking text messages, images, videos, calls or any other information related to the movie.

In December he said the "trigger wasn’t pulled, I didn’t pull the trigger. I would never point a gun at anyone and point a trigger at them, never.”

He explained that he had cocked the hammer as he had been instructed to and the gun had simply gone off in his hand, fatally wounding Hutchins in the abdomen.