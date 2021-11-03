An attorney for Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has suggested a “disgruntled” crew member placed a live round in Alec Baldwin’s firearm to deliberately sabotage the film set.

Jason Bowles, a former federal prosecutor, made the claim on the Today show on Wednesday, nearly two weeks after Mr Baldwin accidentally shot dead cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

“We know there was a live round in a box of dummy rounds that shouldn’t have been there, at least one live round,” Mr Bowles said..

“We’re assuming somebody put the live round in that box — which, if you think about that, the person who put the live round in the box of dummy rounds had to have the purpose of sabotaging the set.

“There’s no other reason that you would do that — that you would mix that live round in with a dummy round.”

