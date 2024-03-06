Watch live: Rust armourer’s involuntary manslaughter trial hears closing arguments

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as closing arguments are expected in the involuntary manslaughter trial of Alec Baldwin’s Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed on Wednesday, 6 March.

Ms Gutierrez-Reed faces involuntary manslaughter charges in the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins.

She has also been charged with one count of tampering with evidence.

Mr Baldwin, who is also facing an involuntary manslaughter charge in a separate case, has pointed to Ms Gutierrez-Reed as the person responsible for the incident.

Ms Gutierrez-Reed, who has pleaded not guilty to all three charges, has accused Baldwin of running a chaotic set with little concern for safety training. She maintains she is not directly to blame for Ms Hutchins’ death.

In October 2021, Mr Baldwin pulled a Colt 45 replica from his holster in practice for a scene.

The gun went off and a bullet struck Hutchins, exiting her body and striking director Joel Souza in the stomach.

Ms Hutchins died, and Mr Souza survived.

Closing arguments come after the film’s ammunition supplier testified that he did not provide live rounds to the set.

Seth Kenney took the stand on Monday (4 March), telling the trial he only provided inert dummy rounds to the Western film set in New Mexico.

He was handling live rounds from another production at the time.