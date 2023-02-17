Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has nearly $10m in assets with monthly expenses nearing $100,000, according to personal bankruptcy court documents.

The documents were filed in the wake of Mr Jones having been ordered to pay nearly $1.5bn to the families of victims from the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary after alleging the tragedy in Newtown, Connecticut, was a hoax.

The InfoWars host filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December.

A statement of his liabilities and financial affairs that was filed in Texas on 14 February shows that he owns three properties in Austin, Texas, a plot of land worth $1.5m, three cars, two boats, two guns and a cat. His property list also includes “lifetime access to helicopter service – non-transferable”.

Additionally, he is “holding firearms” for several defendants charged in connection with the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021. The filing does not say who, exactly, those defendants are, or why the guns came into Mr Jones’s possession.

He lists his monthly expenses at $96,645, including more than $40,000 in taxes, more than $14,000 in childcare and education, $10,000 in alimony and related costs, $4,500 in entertainment and recreation, and more than $4,000 in home utilities and food costs. He reports a monthly income of $129,922, with a net income after expenses of $33,277.

Mr Jones lists “media personality” and “dietary supplement sales” as his occupations.

He lists owning eight companies, including InfoWars’ parent Free Speech Systems, the bankrupt company from which he has drawn an annual salary of more than $600,000 since 2021, according to the filing. He reported a gross income of $617,143.02 in 2021 and $639,000 in 2020, the filing shows.

In November, a Connecticut court ordered Mr Jones to pay $473m in punitive damages in addition to a nearly $1bn verdict following a defamation case brought by Sandy Hook families.

Weeks earlier, a Connecticut jury awarded 15 plaintiffs $965m for lies he told about the mass shooting, including baseless claims that the massacre was a government-fabricated “false flag” hoax to legitimise government gun control efforts.

In the wake of the 2012 massacre where 26 people were killed, including 20 children between six and seven years old, Mr Jones baselessly repeated that families and first responders were “crisis actors”.

Mr Jones has indicated that he will appeal.

During a hearing on his case on Tuesday, personal bankruptcy attorney Vickie Driver said that Mr Jones has taken a pay cut during Free Speech Systems’ bankruptcy and that he also has a pending court request for a salary increase. His employment with Free Speech System is predicated on “a good result in this case,” according to Bloomberg Law.

“Just because someone is making alternative plans to support their family does not necessarily mean that they’re abandoning ship,” she said. “It’s just that I think any prudent person would think about how they would take care of their family or make a living if they weren’t going to be able to do so at their current place of work.”