Right-wing conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones is threatening to “dish all the dirt” on Donald Trump because of the former president’s support for Covid-19 vaccines.

Mr Jones told his listeners it was time to “move on” from Mr Trump and that any impression that he was “playing 4D chess” was wrong and that he was not going to save them.

On his Wednesday afternoon show on InfoWars, he said: “Yeah, we all wish Trump would do the right thing, but listen, I’ve got the inside baseball on Trump. He doesn’t know what’s going on, and I’m not even defending Trump, I’m just saying we’ve got to move on.”

“In fact — you know what — maybe to get Trump’s attention, ‘cause I don’t even get this from Roger Stone, I get this from people directly in Trump’s camp,” he continued.

“Maybe I should just dish all the dirt — you know what, you know what — I am going to dish it all on Trump next hour.”

Mr Jones added: “It’s not to hurt Trump, it’s so people can know how pathetic he is, when you think he is playing 4D chess, going to save you and he’s not!”

“He’s not a bad guy, but he doesn’t know what he’s doing, he’s surrounded by bad advisors.”

Mr Trump’s support for Covid-19 vaccines — the funding of which through Operation Warp Speed was one of the few widely lauded achievements of this presidency — is at odds with many of his supporters and fringe commentators such as Mr Jones.

Recently, the former president was booed on stage when he said he had received a booster shot of the vaccine as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises all Americans receive.

Earlier this month Mr Jones excoriated Mr Trump on his show lumping him in with many of the traditional targets of the far right.

“Hell, we’re fighting Bill Gates and Fauci and Biden and the New World Order and Psaki and the Davos Group,” he said before Christmas, “and now we’ve got Trump on their team!”

Mr Jones has not yet revealed any “dirt” on the former president.

In the same segment on Wednesday, the radio host also referred to Bill Gates as a “psychotic eugenicist piece of garbage”, and railed against Republican lawmakers Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, and Rand Paul.