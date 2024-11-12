Alex Jones begs fans for donations as Infowars faces auction over his Sandy Hook lies

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones begged supporters for donations after revealing that the inventory of his media platform InfoWars will soon be sold to pay back nearly $1.5bn to the families of the Sandy Hook massacre.

Jones made the announcement ahead of a court-ordered federal auction on Wednesday, telling viewers that auctioneers had already visited his headquarters “to make sure all the stuff’s here.”

During the broadcast he bemoaned the outcome of his legal proceedings, blasting the “fake judgments and rigged trials” and comparing them to those of the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany.

It comes as Jones struggles to come up with the cash to pay the massive defamation judgment he owes families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012.

The victims’ families were awarded the damages in 2022 in defamation and emotional distress lawsuits against Jones for repeatedly calling the 2012 school shooting a hoax staged by “crisis actors” to get more gun control legislation passed. Twenty first-graders and six educators were killed in the Newtown, Connecticut, shooting.

open image in gallery Alex Jones tells supporters that inventory from InfoWars will be sold off at a federal auction on Wednesday ( Infowars )

In an online broadcast, Jones said: “Wednesday afternoon, Infowars the equipment InfoWars.com, InfoWarsStore.com and a whole bunch of other stuff is at a federal bankruptcy auction from the fake judgments and the rigged trials where I was found guilty beforehand, and they had literal show trials out of the Soviet Union or Nazi Germany.

“I walked in here during the break after getting a glass of water and saw the auctioneers inside the building going around surveying from the last time they were here to make sure all the stuff’s here. Everything tagged, everything marked, this desk, these tables, this microphone.”

Jones has previously expressed confidence that supporters — whom he has not named — will buy the assets of InfoWars and its parent company, Free Speech Systems, allowing him to continue using its platforms.

open image in gallery ( InfoWars )

“There’s a lot of buyers, people that are patriots that want it and will come in,” Jones said on his show in August. “If not ... we’ll work with somebody else, fire something up. And it’ll be a little bit of a hiccup for the crew, and things. But that will just make us bigger.”

In his Wednesday broadcast, he reiterated the sentiment, saying he hoped “good guys” would buy the platform. But, he added that if “bad guys” did then he would stay on the air broadcasting “right until the last minute” until it was shut down. He then made a plea to his supporters.

“Then I’m going to get into the new ship and continue on. But, the ship is not properly fueled, it does not have everything it needs,” he said. “I need funds, right now. If we had enough I’d tell you that. We don’t have barely enough.”

But Jones has vowed to continue with his cause, directing supporters to the account of his AJN network on X – which has not been shut down – where he said the “second American revolution” would be continuing.