Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones broke down in tears on his Infowars show this week, claiming that federal authorities were trying to shut down his show.

Jones, 50, was seen openly sobbing on his show as he alleged, without any evidence, that the “Deep State” were trying to shut him down after federal agents supposedly received “secret federal files” that alleged he was committing crimes that were handed over to the Justice Department.

He alleged he had to sleep in the show’s Dallas studio the night before to prevent it from being padlocked, hours before the web version of his network, in an article, claimed the same.

“I love this crew,” Jones said about 15 minutes into the final hour of the X broadcast, where he called members of the unspecified federal agencies supposedly stalking him “p**sies” and “a**holes.”

“I’m so pissed off,” he said, starting to sob. “I’m trying to cry as a fake thing, but I am so sick of these people,” he added.

Alex Jones openly sobbed on his Infowars show ( @RealAlexJones/Twitter )

“All we’re trying to do is save America, and they’re f**king us over, over and over again.

“And it’s just so sick – it’s sick, it’s sick. I want to leave – because it’s going to be over, folks.”

He went on to say that he would “come back bigger than ever,” before adding, “But my baby, I’m watching them rape it.”

It is unclear which federal body Jones was referring to or if Jones’ accusations are true. The Independent has contacted the FBI and the Department of Justice for comment.

As of Monday morning, Infowars appeared to still be up and running and no reports of federal agents near the studio’s premises have been received, though Jones told Newsweek that he spotted “guards looking at me weird” at the entrance of the Infowars building in Downtown Dallas, and believed his company was going to be shut down.

Meanwhile, in a post on X over the weekend, Jones appeared to admit that he wasn’t sure if the shut down was actually happening.

“There’s a 50 percent chance this is happening right now,” Jones wrote on X.

“They want us shut down because in bankruptcy and what was happening we have a path with the judge to continue on for years, and the judge has signaled that.

“Different groups involved in the bankruptcy that will be exposed soon have literally made a move to shut this place down and end my show.”

Jones was previously sued by the families of the Sandy Hook shooting victims for promoting a false theory that the massacre was a hoax, with a judge ordering him to pay $1.5bn to the families.

The ruling led to Jones filing for bankruptcy and he has so far failed to pay out any of the sum after he told his audience last year he was “officially out of money”.

Meanwhile, Jones has faced criticism in the past for playing an amped-up version of himself not only on the air but in public, with lawyers for the right-wing conspiracy theorist previously claiming he is a “performance artist” who is merely “playing a character” on his Infowars show.

“He’s playing a character,” his attorney, Randall Wilhite, said at a pretrial hearing where Jones’s ex-girlfriend Kelly Jones attempted – successfully – to get custody of their three children. “He is a performance artist.”

Kelly obtained custody of the kids after citing her husband’s “unstable” character and possibly illegal remarks.