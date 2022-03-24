Alex Jones may now face arrest for contempt of court after he failed to appear for his deposition in a lawsuit over his false claims about the Sandy Hook massacre for the second day in a row.

A court document filed on Thursday by an attorney for the families of victims of the 2012 mass shooting said that Mr Jones breached a court order by failing to turn up to testify under oath that morning.

The far-right conspiracy theorist had refused to attend the first day of his deposition on Wednesday, claiming to be too sick to leave his home - despite traveling to his studio to broadcast his live show on multiple occasions this week.

It later emerged that the conspiracy theorist got a doctor who appeared on his show on Monday to send a letter to the court saying he was unwell.

Dr Benjamin Marble attacked the Covid-19 vaccines as “poison” and called the US’s top doctor Dr Anthony Fauci “the greatest mass murderer in the history of the world” on Monday’s Infowars show.

He then advised Mr Jones not to attend his deposition or work until he gets the results of medical tests and said that he believes “Mr Jones stands at serious risk of harm”, according to a sworn statement submitted by Mr Jones’ attorneys to the court.

On Tuesday, Connecticut Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis denied a request from Mr Jones’ legal team to delay the deposition and issued a court order for it to go ahead as planned on Wednesday morning.

When he failed to show up that day, the judge ordered him to appear for the deposition on Thursday.

A second request to delay the questioning under oath was also denied as the judge pointed out that Mr Jones was continuing to record his shows while claiming to be sick.

In a filing submitted after his first no-show, the victims’ families called on the judge to issue “civil contempt penalties, up to and including the issuance of a writ or order to arrest Mr Jones and bring him before the court to testify” if he failed to show for a second day.