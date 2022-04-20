A judge in Texas has delayed Alex Jones’ trial in his Sandy Hook defamation case after the far-right radio host filed for bankruptcy last week.

Jury selection was scheduled to begin on Monday in Austin for the trial over a lawsuit brought in Texas by several families of victims of the mass shooting.

The trial would determine how much money Mr Jones should pay out to the families after he lost the defamation suit last year.

But, in the latest twist in the decades-long legal saga, a judge put a pause on proceedings following what appeared to be the latest attempt from the right-wing extremist to evade justice.

On Sunday, Mr Jones filed for bankruptcy for three entities he owns, including his radio show Infowars, claiming liabilities of as much as $10m each.

The far-right radio show – which he used as a mouthpiece for his lies about the mass shooting – filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the Southern District of Texas, according to court filings.

The bankruptcy filing enables a business to keep operating while it prepares a turnaround plan – and also pauses civil litigation.

Attorneys for the families of the Sandy Hook victims have accused Mr Jones of making the move in an attempt to try to hide millions of dollars in assets and avoid paying out for what he has put them through.

District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble announced on Wednesday that the first trial would be postponed. A new trial date has not been set.

Mr Jones also faces a separate trial in Connecticut where he also lost a defamation lawsuit over his comments about the Sandy Hook massacre.

The latest move comes off the back of a dramatic month amid the lawsuits as Mr Jones failed was held in contempt of court and fined thousands of dollars for failing to appear twice for a deposition – before the money was ordered to be returned to him.