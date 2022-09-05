Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Infowars host Alex Jones sarcastically claimed he killed Sandy Hook victims in an unhinged rant about the $50m defamation verdict that a Texas jury made against him.

Jones made the inflammatory comments, his first since losing a defamation case brought by the family of one of the school children murdered in the mass shooting, during an interview with YouTube journalist Andrew Callaghan.

In the interview, a seemingly frustrated Jones responded to a question about the shooting by claiming personal responsibility for the deaths of the 20 children and six adults killed in the 2012 massacre in Connecticut.

Jones, a right-wing conspiracy theorist, was asked by Callaghan, “Do you feel responsible for what happened to the Sandy Hook families?”

“Yes, I killed the children,” Jones replied antagonistically to the question as Callaghan tried to get him to answer it seriously.

“But beyond that I mean,” Callaghan said in response, before being quickly cut off by Jones.

“No. I went in that school, I pulled a gun out, and I shot every one of them myself. I am guilty, it’s true,” he said.

And he added: “Do I feel responsible that someone that played shoot-em-up video games, on a bunch of drugs, went and killed a bunch of kids and then the internet questioned it, and I covered that?” Jones asked rhetorically.