Alex Jones sarcastically claims he killed Sandy Hook victims in unhinged rant about defamation verdict
Alex Jones ordered to pay additional $45m in punitive damages to family of Sandy Hook victim
Infowars host Alex Jones sarcastically claimed he killed Sandy Hook victims in an unhinged rant about the $50m defamation verdict that a Texas jury made against him.
Jones made the inflammatory comments, his first since losing a defamation case brought by the family of one of the school children murdered in the mass shooting, during an interview with YouTube journalist Andrew Callaghan.
In the interview, a seemingly frustrated Jones responded to a question about the shooting by claiming personal responsibility for the deaths of the 20 children and six adults killed in the 2012 massacre in Connecticut.
Jones, a right-wing conspiracy theorist, was asked by Callaghan, “Do you feel responsible for what happened to the Sandy Hook families?”
“Yes, I killed the children,” Jones replied antagonistically to the question as Callaghan tried to get him to answer it seriously.
“But beyond that I mean,” Callaghan said in response, before being quickly cut off by Jones.
“No. I went in that school, I pulled a gun out, and I shot every one of them myself. I am guilty, it’s true,” he said.
And he added: “Do I feel responsible that someone that played shoot-em-up video games, on a bunch of drugs, went and killed a bunch of kids and then the internet questioned it, and I covered that?” Jones asked rhetorically.
