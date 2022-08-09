Alex Jones’ wife angry at nude photo release to Roger Stone

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alex Jones’ wife says she was “unaware” but “angry” that the Infowars founder sent a nude photo of her to Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone, a report says.

The personal picture was part of a data cache that Jones’ lawyer accidentally sent to the legal team of the parents of a Sandy Hook victim as part of their successful defamation trial against the right-wing media personality.

“Honestly I was unaware that this occurred. I’m sure this was some type of brag exchange, look how hot my wife is type thing,” Erika Wulff-Jones told Insider.

And she added: “I am upset that he took privilege to send the image to someone without my knowledge. However, that’s really the least of my problems right now.”

Jones and his wife married in 2017 and have one child together, according to The Austin American-Statesman newspaper.

The incident was detailed by attorney Mark Bankston, who received the accidentally leaked data, during an appearance on The Young Turks on Monday.

Mr Bankston confirmed that the leaked data contained the nude photo and expressed concern that Jones had not obtained his wife’s permission to send the photo to the conservative political operative, or anyone else.

“I don’t know if that was consensual,” said Mr Bankston. “And if it wasn’t consensual, Mrs Wulff Jones should know about that, and there might be something that needs to be done about that.”

Mr Bankston has also turned over the data to the House January 6 committee, which is investigating the pro-Trump attack on the US Capitol in 2021, after staffers requested them.

Last week Jones was ordered to pay $45.2m in punitive damages to the family represented by Mr Bankston, in addition to the $4.11m he already must pay them in compensatory damages.

Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose six-year-old son Jesse was among the 20 students and six adults killed in the mass shooting, sued Jones and his media company Infowars for the claims he has made that the massacre was a “false flag” operation and that the victims did not actually exist.