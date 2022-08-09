Alex Jones’ wife angry at nude photo release to Roger Stone
Personal picture was part of data cache accidentally leaked to lawyer for Sandy Hook family
Related video: Sandy Hook Attorney: Jan. 6 Panel Asks For Alex Jones’ Texts
Alex Jones’ wife says she was “unaware” but “angry” that the Infowars founder sent a nude photo of her to Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone, a report says.
The personal picture was part of a data cache that Jones’ lawyer accidentally sent to the legal team of the parents of a Sandy Hook victim as part of their successful defamation trial against the right-wing media personality.
“Honestly I was unaware that this occurred. I’m sure this was some type of brag exchange, look how hot my wife is type thing,” Erika Wulff-Jones told Insider.
And she added: “I am upset that he took privilege to send the image to someone without my knowledge. However, that’s really the least of my problems right now.”
Jones and his wife married in 2017 and have one child together, according to The Austin American-Statesman newspaper.
The incident was detailed by attorney Mark Bankston, who received the accidentally leaked data, during an appearance on The Young Turks on Monday.
Mr Bankston confirmed that the leaked data contained the nude photo and expressed concern that Jones had not obtained his wife’s permission to send the photo to the conservative political operative, or anyone else.
“I don’t know if that was consensual,” said Mr Bankston. “And if it wasn’t consensual, Mrs Wulff Jones should know about that, and there might be something that needs to be done about that.”
Mr Bankston has also turned over the data to the House January 6 committee, which is investigating the pro-Trump attack on the US Capitol in 2021, after staffers requested them.
Last week Jones was ordered to pay $45.2m in punitive damages to the family represented by Mr Bankston, in addition to the $4.11m he already must pay them in compensatory damages.
Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose six-year-old son Jesse was among the 20 students and six adults killed in the mass shooting, sued Jones and his media company Infowars for the claims he has made that the massacre was a “false flag” operation and that the victims did not actually exist.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies