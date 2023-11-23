Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Celebrity dermatologist Alex Khadavi has died at the age of 50.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Dr Alex Khadavi,” a post said on his Instagram page, sharing the news with his followers.

“Alex will be missed by his family, friends, professional team and those who knew him.”

His cause of death was not revealed in the announcement, but reports from Page Six claimed they learned he was battling stage 4 liver cancer.

Tributes to the dermatologist flooded the comment section from fans and patients, as well as Shahs of Sunset reality TV star Mike Shouhed.

“You were one of the good ones who was misunderstood,” Shouhed wrote.

“So talented. So smart. Took care of the ones you loved.”

Khadavi has treated Scott Disick (drkhadavi/Instagram)

Jury Duty actress Maria Russell added she was “heartbroken.”

Khadavi, born in Tehran, Iran, is best known for having a roster of celebrity patients at his dermatology clinic in Los Angeles, from reality TV personality Scott Disick and actor David Hasselhoff to NSYNC singer Lance Bass.

The dermatologist also owned a skincare line that was promoted by the Kardashians and other influencers.

The dermatologist’s name also hit the headlines two years ago over an incident unrelated to his cosmetic profession.

In 2021, TMZ shared a video of Khadavi bellowing out a homophobic rant about his neighbours.

The video caught him on camera allegedly telling the front desk concierge at his West Hollywood condo complex that he was going “blow their f****** heads off,” and using a homophobic slur.

David Hasselhoff was also a patient (drkhadavi/Instagram)

The news site reported that Khadavi, who was reportedly gay himself, was arrested, and a restraining order was filed against him by his neighbours.

In 2016, another restraining order was also reportedly filed against him by Million Dollar Listing stars and real estate businessmen, brothers Josh and Matt Altman, after Khadavi allegedly made antisemitic comments to Matt Altman at a real estate event.

A year before his death, the dermatologist filed for bankruptcy after a megamansion project in Bel Air drastically failed.

He originally purchased the 21,000 square foot property in 2013 for $13m and hoped to renovate it into a $87m home filled with a champagne tasting room, a secret DJ booth, an NFT gallery and a car museum, The Daily Beast reports.

However, once on the market, it only sold for around half the asking price at $45.8m.