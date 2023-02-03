Jump to content

Watch live: Alex Murdaugh murder trial resumes after court hears of alleged stolen money

Holly Patrick
Friday 03 February 2023 14:42
Comments

Watch live as Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial continues on Friday, 3 February.

The powerful heir to a prominent South Carolina legal dynasty is accused of shooting dead his wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, at the family’s estate in Island on on 7 June 2021.

He has pleaded not guilty.

In court on Wednesday, the lawyer’s former best friend of 40 years broke down in tears as he recalled how Murdaugh allegedly stole millions of dollars from law firm clients – and $192,000 from himself.

“I was so mad. I had loved the guy for so long, and I probably still loved him a little bit, but I was so mad, and I don’t remember how it ended,” Chris Wilson said of the man he’d known for most of his life.

On Friday, those who could testify include PMPED law firm - the new name for the Murdaugh family firm - employees or partners.

