Watch as Alex Murdaugh double-murder trial enters sixth week

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch as the high-profile Alex Murdaugh double-murder trial entered its sixth week on Monday, following dramatic cross-examinations.

The disgraced attorney's defence team was expected to rest its case today, 27 February, after calling four witnesses to the stand.

Mr Murdaugh has maintained that he is innocent of the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.

Last week saw dramatic scenes in court as he admitted that he lied about where he was and what he was doing the night of the killings.

He admitted that he was in the dog kennels with Maggie and Paul the night they were killed, something he did not reveal at the time.

When the trial resumes at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, the prosecution is expected to present its rebuttal.

After the prosecution has done so, closing arguments are then due to take place, bringing the trial close to a conclusion.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.