Watch live as Alex Murdaugh murder trial continues with jury touring crime scene

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live from South Carolina as the Alex Murdaugh murder trial continues with the jury touring the crime scene.

The jurors will be taken to the Murdaugh’s 1,700-acre Moselle estate.

While there, they will tour the dog kennels and feed room where Maggie and Paul were shot to death.

The visit will be carried out under tight security with no media allowed when jurors are present.

Closing arguments are expected to be delivered later on Wednesday, after which the jury will be sent to deliberate and decide the date of the disgraced attorney.

The court has seen some emotional and dramatic moments unfold during tense cross-examinations and witness testimonies.

Mr Murdaugh faced a grilling from prosecutors after he admitted that he had lied about where he was and what he was doing the night of the murders.

He maintains that he is innocent of their murder.

Sign up for our newsletters.