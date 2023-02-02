Watch live: Sixth day of testimony in Alex Murdaugh murder trial commences

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial continues on Thursday, 2 February.

The powerful heir to a prominent South Carolina legal dynasty is accused of shooting dead his wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, at the family’s estate in Islandton on 7 June 2021.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors have begun pointing to a potential motive for the murders, bringing up the disgraced attorney’s alleged financial crimes for the first time on Wednesday.

In the sixth day of testimony, Judge Clifton Newman is expected to determine whether or not such financial evidence can be admitted.

Prosecutors have stressed that it is important to establishing motive, but the defence wants it thrown out.

It comes after footage shown in court on Wednesday, taken by Paul minutes before the murders, revealed three voices – Paul, Maggie and a man prosecutors say is Mr Murdaugh.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.