Watch live: Sixth day of testimony in Alex Murdaugh murder trial commences
Watch live as Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial continues on Thursday, 2 February.
The powerful heir to a prominent South Carolina legal dynasty is accused of shooting dead his wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, at the family’s estate in Islandton on 7 June 2021.
He has pleaded not guilty.
Prosecutors have begun pointing to a potential motive for the murders, bringing up the disgraced attorney’s alleged financial crimes for the first time on Wednesday.
In the sixth day of testimony, Judge Clifton Newman is expected to determine whether or not such financial evidence can be admitted.
Prosecutors have stressed that it is important to establishing motive, but the defence wants it thrown out.
It comes after footage shown in court on Wednesday, taken by Paul minutes before the murders, revealed three voices – Paul, Maggie and a man prosecutors say is Mr Murdaugh.
