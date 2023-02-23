Watch live: Alex Murdaugh murder trial continues as Netflix show reveals details of Mallory Beach death
Watch live as Alex Murdaugh's murder trial continued for the 23nd day of testimony.
The South Carolina attorney, 54, stands trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son on the family’s Colleton County property on 7 June 2021.
Murdaugh’s wife, Maggie, 52, was shot several times with a rifle. Paul, Murdaugh’s 22-year-old son, was shot twice with a shotgun near kennels.
The disgraced lawyer is set to testify today (23 February) in what could be a dramatic moment for the courthouse.
It comes after the release of a new Netflix series, which has shone a light on the power of the Murdaugh family and on the 2019 boat fatal boat crash that killed Mallory Beach.
Multiple sources, reportedly including Murdaugh's attorney Jim Griffin, have said that he will testify in his own defence today.
