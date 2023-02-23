Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Alex Murdaugh's murder trial continued for the 23nd day of testimony.

The South Carolina attorney, 54, stands trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son on the family’s Colleton County property on 7 June 2021.

Murdaugh’s wife, Maggie, 52, was shot several times with a rifle. Paul, Murdaugh’s 22-year-old son, was shot twice with a shotgun near kennels.

The disgraced lawyer is set to testify today (23 February) in what could be a dramatic moment for the courthouse.

It comes after the release of a new Netflix series, which has shone a light on the power of the Murdaugh family and on the 2019 boat fatal boat crash that killed Mallory Beach.

Multiple sources, reportedly including Murdaugh's attorney Jim Griffin, have said that he will testify in his own defence today.

