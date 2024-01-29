South Carolina judge denies Alex Murdaugh’ bid for new trial
Judge Toal’s ruling earlier this month had set a difficult standard for the defence to prove
A South Carolina judge has ruled that comments made by a court clerk did not sway the jury’s guilty verdict in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial last year.
Judge Jean Toal denied on Monday a request by Murdaugh’s attorneys for a new trial over claims that Colleton County Clerk Becky Hill had tampered with jurors.
Judge Toal’s ruling earlier this month had set a difficult standard for the defence to prove. She ruled Murdaugh’s attorneys had to prove that potential misconduct including alleged comments by Ms Hill warning jurors not to trust Murdaugh when he testified directly led jurors to change their minds to guilty.
This is a developing story ... check again for updates.
