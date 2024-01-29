South Carolina judge denies Alex Murdaugh’ bid for new trial

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A South Carolina judge has ruled that comments made by a court clerk did not sway the jury’s guilty verdict in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial last year.

Judge Jean Toal denied on Monday a request by Murdaugh’s attorneys for a new trial over claims that Colleton County Clerk Becky Hill had tampered with jurors.

Judge Toal’s ruling earlier this month had set a difficult standard for the defence to prove. She ruled Murdaugh’s attorneys had to prove that potential misconduct including alleged comments by Ms Hill warning jurors not to trust Murdaugh when he testified directly led jurors to change their minds to guilty.

