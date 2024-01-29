Alex Murdaugh trial juror throws damning fuel on court clerk tampering claims

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

One of the jurors who helped convict Alex Murdaugh last year for the murders of his wife and son testified under oath that a county clerk made comments insinuating the disbarred attorney was guilty before the jury delivered a verdict.

Murdaugh returned to a South Carolina courtroom on Monday following a request by his attorneys for a new trial on the basis that Colleton County Clerk Becky Hill allegedly tampered with the jury that convicted him last year for the shooting deaths of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.

The defence has argued that Ms Hill advised jurors not to be “fooled by” Murdaugh’s testimony on the stand or “misled” by the defence’s evidence, pushed them to reach a quick guilty verdict, and misrepresented “critical and material information to the trial judge in her campaign to remove a juror she believed to be favourable to the defence”.

On Monday, Judge Jean Toal called the jurors to the stand one by one and questioned them about potential comments that may have tainted their verdict. A female juror, identified only as juror Z by Judge Toal, said that Ms Hill had told some of the jurors to “watch [Murdaugh] closely.

“To me, it felt like ...she made it feel like he was already guilty,” juror Z said.

Other jurors questioned denied hearing inappropriate remarks made by Ms Hill, or being influenced by her comments. Juror E said that he heard Ms Hill say “watch [Murdaugh’s] body language,” but claimed that this did not affect his decision.

The first of three hearings to determine whether Murdaugh should be granted a new trial kicked off with several mishaps. Judge Toal complained about the “funky” sound system that interrupted her instructions to jurors, before a back-and-forth ensued between her and Murdaugh’s attorney Dick Harpootlian when the defence asked to withdraw an affidavit from juror Z stating that she was pressured by other jurors to deliver a guilty verdict.

Mr Harpootlian asked the judge to remind Juror Z that her remarks on the affidavit and the fact that Ms Hills’ remarks could have affected her decision both could be true. He also requested that the juror be handed a copy of the affidavit, which was not officially introduced as evidence, but objected to questioning from Judge Toal about the document.

“If you want me to have her look at this affidavit but you’re telling me I can’t question her about it, I deny that objection,” Judge Toal said after Mr Harpootlian continued objecting. “You can’t have your cake and eat it too ... I’ve made my ruling, take your seat.”

Then, a bailiff approached the judge to announce that the jurors’ phones had not been confiscated and they had tuned in to watch the proceedings on CourtTV.

When Mr Hapootlian asked for a recess to determine next steps, the judge said: “I’m not going to take all day on this”

Ms Hill, who has denied the allegations, also is expected to be grilled by lawyers for Murdaugh. In a sworn statement, the state branded the allegations as “a sweeping conspiratorial theory” and said that “not every inappropriate comment made by a member of court staff to a juror rises to the level of constitutional error”.

Judge Toal’s rulings after a pretrial hearing this month have set a difficult standard for his lawyers to prove. She ruled the defense must prove that potential misconduct including alleged comments by Ms Hill warning jurors not to trust Murdaugh when he testifies directly led jurors to change their minds to guilty.