Watch live: Alex Murdaugh trial continues after surviving son gives testimony

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Alex Murdaugh's murder trial gets underway for the 22nd day of testimony.

The South Carolina attorney, 54, stands trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son on the family’s Colleton County property on 7 June 2021.

Murdaugh’s wife, Maggie, 52, was shot several times with a rifle. Paul, Murdaugh’s 22-year-old son, was shot twice with a shotgun near kennels.

On Tuesday (21 February) the court heard testimony from Mr Murdaugh’s surviving son Buster.

The 26-year-old said that his father was “destroyed” after the murders of Maggie and Paul.

As he was called to the stand, he described how his father’s demeanour was “normal” on 7 June 2021 and no different from how he had been earlier in the day.

It marks the first time Buster has publicly spoken about the murders.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.