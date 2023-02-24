Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live as Alex Murdaugh stands trial on murder charges

Oliver Browning
Friday 24 February 2023 18:38
Comments

Watch live as Alex Murdaugh is set to face a further grilling from prosecutors as cross-examination resumes in his double murder trial.

The disgraced attorney will on Friday (24 February) return to the witness stand in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, where he is accused of the brutal killings of his wife Maggie and son Paul on 7 June 2021.

Prosecutor Creighton Waters is likely to confront Mr Murdaugh head-on about the murders.

On Thursday, he grilled the accused attorney about his alleged attempts to influence a boat crash investigation through the power of his legal badge, as well as schemes to steal millions in settlement money from “real people”.

During yesterday’s bombshell courtroom testimony, Mr Murdaugh confessed to lying about his alibi on the night of the murders, but insisted that he is innocent of the horrific slayings.

Recommended

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in