Watch live as Alex Murdaugh stands trial on murder charges

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Alex Murdaugh is set to face a further grilling from prosecutors as cross-examination resumes in his double murder trial.

The disgraced attorney will on Friday (24 February) return to the witness stand in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, where he is accused of the brutal killings of his wife Maggie and son Paul on 7 June 2021.

Prosecutor Creighton Waters is likely to confront Mr Murdaugh head-on about the murders.

On Thursday, he grilled the accused attorney about his alleged attempts to influence a boat crash investigation through the power of his legal badge, as well as schemes to steal millions in settlement money from “real people”.

During yesterday’s bombshell courtroom testimony, Mr Murdaugh confessed to lying about his alibi on the night of the murders, but insisted that he is innocent of the horrific slayings.