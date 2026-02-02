Alex Pretti’s death ruled a homicide by Minnesota medical examiner
It comes as Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced that all immigration officials would now be fitted with body-worn cameras
Alex Pretti’s has been ruled as a homicide by the county medical examiner in Minnesota.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner released its ruling online Monday that, nine days after the 37-year-old was fatally shot by federal agents in Minneapolis.
The disclosure noted that Pretti suffered “multiple gunshot wounds” and died the same day, but offered no further specifics about the autopsy or its findings.
It comes after the same cause of death for Renee Nicole Good, who was also fatally shot by federal agents in Minneapolis, was also ruled a homicide.
A ruling of homicide does not mean a crime was committed.
Elsewhere, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced that body-worn cameras would be distributed to all immigration enforcement officials in Minneapolis amid cries for great accountability in the wake of both deaths.
“Effective immediately we are deploying body cameras to every officer in the field in Minneapolis,” Noem wrote on X. “As funding is available, the body camera program will be expanded nationwide. We will rapidly acquire and deploy body cameras to DHS law enforcement across the country.”
Noem attributed the decision to “the most transparent administration in American history.”
Tensions have flared in the aftermath of the killings of Good and Pretti, sparking protests from members of the public, political officials and celebrities.
More follows ...
