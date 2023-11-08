‘Alien corpses’ back on centre stage in Mexico congress

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

“Aliens” are once again getting serious face time with Mexico's congressional leaders.

On Tuesday, the legislators spent hours listening to "journalist" Jose Jaime Maussan and a group of Peruvian doctors he assembled to present their findings on alien skeletons they claim to have found in Peru.

Less than a month has passed since Hurricane Otis nearly wiped Acapulco off the map, leaving its population in desperate need of relief and the city in need of reconstruction. But Tuesday was dedicated to the aliens, so lawmakers entertained Mr Maussan, who made headlines in September when he brought a pair of cement-looking "alien mummies" to show the government.

Mr Maussan and others — including his cohort of doctors — claim the specimens were tested and found to be "non-human beings that are not part of our terrestrial evolution."

Dr Daniel Mendoza was also present during the hearing, and showed the lawmakers photos and x-rays of what he called a "non-human being." Mr Maussan claimed that it was a "new species" that did not use lungs or ribs.

It's not the first time Mr Maussan has insisted he knows about secret alien remains in Peru. He claimed to have found ancestral alien remains in 2017 as well. During that incident, the Peruvian prosecutor's office found that bodies he was insisting were real were actually "recently manufactured dolls, which have been covered with a mixture of paper and synthetic glue to simulate the presence of skin."

The report said the dolls were almost certainly made by humans and were "not the remains of ancestral aliens that they have tried to present."

Because those bodies were not publicised in the 2017 incident, it is unclear if they are the same bodies Mr Maussan showed off to the Mexican government in September.

In 2015, Mr Maussan and others held an event in Mexico City presenting photographic "evidence" of a non-human species they claimed originated from the 1947 Roswell incident. The body in the photos was later shown to be a mummified 2-year-old boy in a museum display case.

The Mexican government justified giving Mr Maussan time in a statement to ABC News, stating that “all ideas and all proposals will always be welcome to debate them, hear them to agree with or not."

While the Mexican government may be willing to entertain Mr Maussan's theories, many scientists were openly skeptical of the claims.

Julieta Fierro, a researcher at the Institute of Astronomy at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, told ABC News in September that his explanation of the bodies "made no sense."

“Maussan has done many things. He says he has talked to the Virgin of Guadalupe,” she said. “He told me extraterrestrials do not talk to me like they talk to him because I don’t believe in them.”

The September hearing came just two months after the US had its own extraterrestrial-tinged congressional hearing, during which former intelligence official David Grusch claimed that "non-human biologics" had been recovered from crashed vehicles of unknown origin. He further claimed the Pentagon was secretly reverse-engineering the recovered craft without oversight by the Congress or the US public.

Mr Grusch did not provide direct evidence for any of his claims.