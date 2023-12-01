Mystery of Mexico’s ‘alien corpses’ continues as new DNA findings revealed

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The mystery of the apparent “alien corpses” shown in Mexico’s Congress has now taken an even more perplexing turn after new DNA findings were revealed.

The two “corpses” polarised scientists, experts and UFO enthusiasts around the world back on 13 September, when Jaime Maussan, a journalist and UFOlogist, testified to lawmakers under oath that the specimens are not part of “our terrestrial evolution”.

He claimed that the corpses were around 1,000 years old and had been found in algae mines in Cusco, a city in the Peruvian Andes filled with Inca ruins, in 2017.

Since then, scientists have weighed in on the subject, pointing out that there is no substantial evidence that the corpses are either real or extra-terrestrial.

Now, Mr Maussan has once again doubled down on his claims.

The UFOlogist appeared back in Mexican Congress this week where he spoke about the DNA findings from the corpses, according to The Daily Star.

Accompanied by a team of researchers, they said that new analysis shows that over 30 per cent of the specimens’ DNA is “unknown” or “not from any known species”.

It is not clear what they believe the other 70 per cent of DNA is.

The researchers also reiterated their claims that the mummified bodies are “authentic”.

The ‘aliens’ were scanned and dated at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (Reuters)

“This is the first time extraterrestrial life has been presented in this manner,” Mr Maussan said in Congress, according to the outlet.

“We have a clear example of non-human specimens unrelated to any known species on our planet,” he said.

“We are not alone in this vast universe; we should embrace this truth.”

The two bodies underwent carbon dating at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, which determined the specimens were over a thousand years old and had three fingers and no teeth, he said.

Mr Maussan also claimed that X-rays showed that one of the bodies had “eggs” inside it and that both had an implant of rare materials such as Osmium.

UFOlogist Will Galison, one of the few people to have been able to see the tiny bodies up close in Peru, does have a theory.

He believes that the so-called alien corpses could have be hum and animal bones that were put together by humans thousands of years ago, possibly for Inca ritual purposes, The Daily Mail reported.

He said that the skulls are remarkably similar to what alpaca skulls look like.

Not everyone agrees, however, as Anthropologist Roger Zuniga of San Luis Gonzaga National University in Ica, Peru, has claimed “there was absolutely no human intervention in the physical and biological formation of these beings”.

Mr Maussan has been at the centre of many debunked claims he has made about extra-terrestrial discoveries, including five mummies found in Peru in 2017 that were later proven to be human children.