Denver woman Alison Uralli missing for five days after Mexico trip

A Denver woman has been missing for five days, having last been seen in San Diego where she reportedly travelled with her fiancé.

Alison Uralli, 28, has been missing since 22 September, when she went to Mexico with her fiancé.

Concerned friends and family have been posting on social media in an effort to try to find the missing woman.

“She’s been out of contact since last week, she was en route to the airport when her mother and I last spoke with her. Any and all information helps,” Ms Uralli’s friend Kenzie Juarez wrote on Facebook.

Ms Uralli was last spotted at Target in San Diego, according to SNBC13.

She added that a missing persons report was filed for Ms Uralli with the San Diego Police Department last Friday.

Her mother, June Makin, posted, “Please help me find my baby girl. Thanks for your love and support. I won’t be able to respond if you reach out to me. Please understand. Share this post. If you have any information we’d love to know.”

The missing woman has been engaged to David Zimmerman since May 2022, according to Facebook. It’s unclear whether people have been in contact with Mr Zimmerman.

Missing person poster for Alison Uralli (June Makin / Facebook)

Her profile also says that she attended Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado.

According to a flyer posted by her friend and her mother, Ms Uralli is 5ft 5in tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and was last seen with brown hair — but one friend pointed out that her hair colour often changes.

Another friend posted photos of Ms Uralli on Facebook, writing, “I care so much about Alison and want to do anything I can to help. Alison is like Rachel Mcadams in the early 2000s, she has many different hair colors and it always looks amazing on her. This is Alison’s last known hair color and pictures of her prominent tattoos for identification purposes. Please be ok sweet girl.”

The Denver police told The Independent, “We do not have any cases involving that individual.”

The Independent has reached out to the San Diego police department.