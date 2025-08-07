A federal judge has temporarily blocked Florida’s “Alligator Alcatraz” migrant detention center because the state did not complete an environmental review first.
The state must stop installing any more lighting, paving, fencing or other fixtures for 14 days, Judge Kathleen M. Williams ruled Thursday.
In the meantime, a hearing in a case brought by environmentalists against the center’s construction for fear it will cause serious harm to surrounding wetlands and endangered species will be held.
This is a developing story...
