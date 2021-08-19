An alligator handler at a Utah theme park who was pulled from the reptile’s enclosure after it attacked, has shown-off her injuries following the incident.

Lindsay Bull, who works at the West Valley City reptile and bird centre in Utah, suffered a damaged tendon and multiple fractures during the alligator attack on Saturday, in which she was pulled into the animal’s enclosure.

She told TMZ following her discharge from hospital on Tuesday that she has spoken with the members of the public who witnessed the animal, named Darth Gator, grab her hand and toss about in the water. Paying visitors watched on in horror.

Ms Bull instructed two men to help her gain control over the alligator, forcing it to free her hand. It also avoided the alligator biting her hand off, or drowning her.

Pictures shared with TMZ show the wound on her hand before it was covered with a cast on Saturday. Ms Bull is expected to wear it until she is recovered from her injuries, which include a broken wrist and thumb.

She added that she will soon be reunited with Darth Gator, who she said was her first born son and had no hard felling against.

Donnie Wiseman, aged 48, was seen in video assisting Ms Bull after he jumped on top of the alligator’s back on Saturday.

He told the Gephardt Daily: “I'm just like, "What do I do? What do I need to do. And I got on him, just like in all the movies and documentaries I've seen”.

“I’m so glad I was there to help that girl, because she was in trouble,” added Mr Wiseman. “But she’s the real hero, she was so well trained on what to do, and so professional”.

The owners of the animal park said in a statement that Mr Wiseman and another man who rushed to help, Todd Christopher, were responsible for saving Ms Bull.