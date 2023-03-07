Alligator ‘stolen from zoo 20 years ago’ found in person’s garden

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An alligator, believed to have been stolen from a zoo two decades ago, has been returned after it was found living in someone’s garden.

The creature was reportedly taken from a Texas zoo 20 years ago when it was either an egg or hatchling.

The eight-foot gator, named Tewa, is believed to have been stolen by a volunteer at the Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo in New Braunfels, according to officials.

It was found near Austin on Friday (3 March) and returned to the zoo on Monday (6 March).

The animal was reportedly kept in a garden around 50 miles from the zoo.

The homeowner did not have the necessary permits to keep it, so the animal was confiscated and the homeowner was issued with two citations.

The zoo shared a video of Tewa being introduced back to the other alligators, where she will have her “forever home”.

In the video, an employee explains they received a call from Texas Parks and Wildlife Department about the alligator.

He says: “Interesting part of the story is evidence they were a volunteer here actually at Animal World & Snake Farm way back then, decades ago, and apparently stole this alligator, either the egg or the hatchling alligator and put it in their pocket and took off.

“[They] actually kept this thing as a pet for at least 20 years now.”

He explains the park is the “rightful owner” and says the alligator will “live out the rest of her life” there.