An arthritic alligator is back at its Wisconsin zoo home after staging a surprising three-day breakout.

Rex, an elderly and “unathletic” gator, managed to get out of his enclosure at Doc’s Zoo, much to the amazement of owner Steve “Doc” Hopkins.

“The only thing I can think is maybe he was pumping iron all during Covid or something and planned his escape. I don’t know,” Hopkins told WLUK.

“There was no sign of the enclosure being breached in any way or the gator digging underneath or anything. It’s just very strange. This has never happened before.”

And he added: “The old gator is very unathletic and quite overweight.

“He can barely open his jaws. He has terrible arthritis in his jaws. If he can open up his jaw an inch and a half, it’s a lot. ... The most he could do is probably slap you with his tail and that is only if you get close and upset him.”

But several days later Rex, who is described as “docile”, was found in a swampy area of woods on the zoo’s grounds.

“What an adventure he must’ve had,” the zoo said in a Facebook post.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to all that helped in our search efforts.”

Doc’s Zoo is a sanctuary that provides long-term care for unwanted pets and exotic animals.

Mr Hopkins says Rex has been with him for more than 35 years.