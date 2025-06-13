Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A handful of almonds each day could significantly reduce a condition that has been linked to heart disease, diabetes, and dementia, according to a new study in the journal Nutrition Research.

Around one in three Americans are affected by metabolic syndrome, and evidence shows they are “three times as likely to suffer a heart attack or stroke and twice as likely to die from coronary heart disease compared to people without this condition,” lead study author Emily Ho, director of the Linus Pauling Institute at Oregon State University, said in a statement released in the report.

“Poor diet and inactivity contribute to the development of metabolic syndrome, and gut health and chronic inflammation may also play roles,” she added.

But swapping processed snacks for a handful of almonds – about 45 nuts – in your daily diet could help curb some of the most serious chronic health risks facing Americans today.

open image in gallery Swapping processed snacks for a handful of almonds – about 45 nuts – in your daily diet could help curb some of the most serious chronic health risks ( AFP via Getty Images )

In a 12-week clinical trial, researchers studied adults aged 35 to 60 who had been diagnosed with metabolic syndrome.

One group consumed 320 calories of almonds daily while the other group ate the same number of calories from crackers.

Those who ate almonds experienced significant health improvements, including reductions in total cholesterol, LDL (bad) cholesterol, and waist circumference.

Blood tests also showed increased levels of vitamin E, an antioxidant known to reduce inflammation and support heart, nerve, and muscle function.

open image in gallery A handful of almonds each day could significantly reduce a condition that has been linked to heart disease, diabetes, and dementia, according to a new study ( Getty )

Participants in the almond group also saw lower levels of gut inflammation — a promising sign, as maintaining a healthy gut microbiome is increasingly recognized as vital to long-term health.

“In addition to vitamin E, almonds have polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats, fiber, polyphenols, biotin, copper, potassium and magnesium,” said study co-author Laura Beaver, a research associate in the Oregon State College of Health. “The changes in cholesterol levels we observed suggest a meaningful metabolic shift in those who consumed almonds daily.”

The findings align with previous research highlighting the health benefits of almonds.