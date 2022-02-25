Amanda Kloots tests positive for Covid after her husband’s death from virus

CBS talk show host Amanda Kloots has revealed she has contracted Covid for the first time since her husband died from the virus in 2020.

Fully vaccinated and boosted Ms Kloots, 39, shared with her fans that she is “feeling completely normal”.

“Unfortunately I tested positive for Covid and will be missing some days at work until my quarantine is over,” she said on Instagram, explaining that she will be using her time at home to potty train her son.

Ms Kloots lost her husband, Broadway star Nick Cordero, 41, on 5 July 2020, when her son had just turned a year old. She has taken precautions against coronavirus since, explaining that on a recent trip to Mexico she completed pre- and post-departure Covid tests, both of which were negative.

Mr Cordero fought the virus for 95 days in hospital, he was placed on a ventilator in intensive care in late March 2020.

Speaking openly about her fears in February 2021, the single mum said she had been “terrified” of getting the virus, but explained that the vaccine had eased her worries. “Everyone should be getting this vaccine, and anyone that gets it, we should be celebrating that one more person has got the vaccine,” she said.

The couple first met when they were working on a musical in 2014 together. “I met Nick doing the Broadway show Bullets Over Broadway. We were friends first and then fell in love,” she said in a post on Instagram. Ms Kloots joined CBS chat show The Talk in January 2021.