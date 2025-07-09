Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Prime mistake! Woman sent hundreds of returned Amazon packages after Chinese company used her address on labels

The packages reportedly arrived at her home ‘non-stop’ for about a year before Amazon picked them up this week

James Liddell
Wednesday 09 July 2025 17:07 BST
Comments
Related: Amazon says they’ve fired driver after video of her peeing and pooping outside of homes goes viral

A San Jose woman’s life was made “hell” after being inundated with hundreds of Amazon packages linked to a Chinese seller.

It all “started with one package,” said the woman, who has declined to be publicly identified. She said the boxes began appearing on her doorstep last year.

“I was like it’s got my address, but it’s not for me,” she told ABC 7 News under a pseudonym. “I went to my neighbors and I was like, ‘Oh, has somebody put the wrong last digit on the address?’”

For about a year, the woman said she has received large, heavy packages to her home “non-stop,” blocking her driveway, mail carrier and doorway.

It made access particularly difficult for her 88-year-old mother, who is disabled.

“I couldn’t even get my mother in the house,” she said. “It’s just been another form of hell.”

A San Jose woman says she was bombarded with Amazon packages for about a year after a Chinese seller listed her address as the return location
A San Jose woman says she was bombarded with Amazon packages for about a year after a Chinese seller listed her address as the return location (ABC 7 News)

Each package contained a similar set of items: faux-leather car seat covers from a Chinese online seller called Liusandedian.

According to ABC 7 News, the company sold the $129 seat covers under the brand name Etkin, claiming they fit a wide range of sedans and SUVs.

But dozens of frustrated buyers said the covers didn’t fit and were hit with steep return shipping fees to send them back to Liusandedian’s so-called “return center.”

Unbeknownst to them, the return labels listed Holton’s home address.

Hundreds of boxes piled up on her yard, but Holton says that it was a “fraction” of what could have arrived, as she often refused delivery.

The Amazon listing – now marked as “currently unavailable” with customer reviews disabled – was previously flooded with negative feedback. Over 40 percent of Liusandedian’s reviews were one-star, and buyers had no direct way to contact the seller.

Amazon reportedly finally removed the packages from the woman’s home on Tuesday
Amazon reportedly finally removed the packages from the woman’s home on Tuesday (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

“Why haven't I received my refund? Was sent thru UPS 3 weeks ago,” one customer wrote, according to the station.

“It's going to cost me $124 to return this item!!!,” said another.

Liusandedian allegedly violated Amazon’s policy, which requires international sellers to either offer a U.S. return address, give a returnless refund, or provide a prepaid return label within two days.

Holton claimed she filed six separate complaint tickets to Amazon over the past year to try to resolve the issue.

Instead, she claimed Amazon told her to donate the packages, give them away, or return them to USPS or FedEx.

Following ABC 7 News’s investigation, Amazon said in a statement that it had “apologized to the customer and are working directly with her to pick up any packages.”

An Amazon staff member was filmed finally removing all the packages from her property on Tuesday. The company vowed to crack down on these practices, according to the news station.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in