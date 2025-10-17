Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Over 76,000 dressers sold on Amazon recalled for tip-over risk

Customers who own the recalled WLIVE Fabric 12-drawer dressers must provide a photo showing proof of disposal to receive a refund

Erin Keller
In Ohio
Friday 17 October 2025 20:16 BST
Comments
No injuries associated with the dressers have been reported yet.
No injuries associated with the dressers have been reported yet. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

WLIVE Fabric recalled about 76,500 dressers sold on Amazon on Tuesday, warning that the furniture poses serious risk of injury or death if it tips over when not properly anchored to a wall.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the 12-drawer fabric dressers can become unstable and fall over or trap a child if left unsecured.

The agency said the units fail to meet the mandatory safety standards for clothing storage furniture required under the STURDY Act, which is designed to prevent deadly tip-over accidents in homes.

The recalled dressers were sold on Amazon between September 2023 and August 2025 for about $83. They were available in several colors, including charcoal black, charcoal black wood grain, black rustic brown, dark grey, light grey, rustic brown wood grain print, and white.

Each unit has a metal frame, wooden top, and 12 collapsible fabric drawers, measuring roughly 39 inches wide, 12 inches deep, and 48 inches tall. “ASNG092” is printed on the product packaging.

The recalled WLIVE Fabric dressers, sold on Amazon from September 2023 to August 2025, were available in multiple colors, including black, brown, grey, and white
The recalled WLIVE Fabric dressers, sold on Amazon from September 2023 to August 2025, were available in multiple colors, including black, brown, grey, and white (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Owners of these units are urged to stop using the dresser immediately if it is not anchored to a wall. The CPSC advises owners to move the units to areas inaccessible to children and contact WLIVE for instructions on how to properly dispose of the product and obtain a full refund.

To receive a refund, customers must submit a photo showing proof of disposal.

One tipping incident has been reported, with no injuries, the CPSC said
One tipping incident has been reported, with no injuries, the CPSC said (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

WLIVE has received one report of a dresser tipping over, but no injuries have been reported. The units were manufactured in China by Jiangsu Pengcheng Weiye Furniture Co., Ltd., and imported by WLIVE.

Customers seeking additional information or refunds can contact WLIVE at 833-367-7572 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pacific Time, Monday through Friday, or email wliveproductrecall@wlivehome.com.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in