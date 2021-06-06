Amazon delivery driver filmed beating 67-year-old woman after dispute over delayed package

An Amazon delivery driver has been arrested after being caught on camera reportedly punching a 67-year-old woman 10 times at her home near San Francisco, breaking her nose.

The incident allegedly started when Itzel Ramirez, 21, was delivering packages to a building complex in Castro Valley on Thursday when an unnamed resident walked into the lobby and asked where her parcel was, having received a notification that it had been delivered.

Ms Ramirez allegedly told her to wait while she delivered other items but after 15 minutes the woman went outside the building and asked again and the pair exchanged heated words.

Doug Smith, the owner of the apartment complex told KTVU : “I believe the Amazon driver said something about ‘your white privilege’ and my tenant said, ‘You don’t need to be a b**** about it,’ turned around and walked away.”

CCTV then appears to capture Ms Ramirez hitting the woman on the head while her back is turned, before punching her multiple more times.

Ms Ramirez claims she hit the woman in self-defence.

She was taken into custody on suspicion of battery causing serious bodily harm and elder abuse, with $100,000 bail following the alleged incident on Thursday.

Sheriff’s Sgt Ray Kelly told KTVU: “We can’t have our delivery drivers or people out there in the community attacking people, punching people in the face.”

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.