Amazon driver’s racist tirade caught on camera after he’s locked into apartment complex
Amazon is investigating the incident
An Amazon driver in Los Angeles had a racist meltdown after he was locked behind a parking lot gate during his deliveries.
The incident was captured on video. According to property manager Joel Estrada, an Amazon delivery worker followed another driver through a parking gate and into an apartment complex parking lot to drop off a delivery.
On his way out, the gate refused to unlock, leaving him locked inside the parking lot, FOX LA reports.
According to Estrada and surveillance video from the incident, the driver appears to direct his frustration towards a Black tenant who he mistakenly assumed was the property manager.
In the video, the man can be heard hurling racist insults and threats at the Black resident, at one point warning them “I swear to God, you better watch your f****** back.”
A security camera captured his tirade as he stormed around the locked gate.
“You locking people in the gate. I ought to sue you. That's kidnapping,” the driver said. "”ou can not keep people hostage. I’m find you.”
After learning about the incident, Estrada said he sent video of the event to Amazon and requested a response from the company about the driver. He says he never heard back.
“Amazon simply does not have an avenue where things like this can be reported in good faith by community residents. They just don't have an avenue to do so,” Estrada told FOX LA. “Anytime their drivers are sending racist threats of violence against tenants, it’s unacceptable. And the fact they have ignored meeting requests, they need to come forward and at least meet with us to hear our concerns.”
Amazon provided the following statement in response to a media request concerning the video: “The behavior exhibited in this video is unacceptable. Our team is investigating what occurred and will take appropriate action.”
