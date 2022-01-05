An individual claiming to be an Amazon employee took to TikTok to beg shoppers to quit buying their food and drinks from the retail behemoth.

A TikTok user with the handle @rxggiv sparked interest after they posted a video of themselves sorting packages at what appears to be an Amazon warehouse.

A caption alongside the video asks consumers not to use Amazon for their grocery needs.

"A little advice from an Amazon employee...[please] stop buying beverages or food products from Amazon," the video said.

The TikTok user explained why they made the video in the comments.

According to @rxggiv, there is nothing wrong with the food or drinks Amazon sells. However, they claim that when the automated packaging machines malfunction, it results in spills and damaged foods. Those spills and issues then allegedly cause further malfunctions, thus creating a cycle of damaged goods.

Amazon – already an extremely important player in the US economy pre-pandemic – became an indispensable service for many people during the lockdowns in 2020. Amazon said its grocery deliveries tripled in the second quarter of 2020.

Though the US is no longer observing a lockdown, the pandemic is still with us and many people – including the elderly, those with disabilities, and the immunocompromised – continue to rely on the shipping giant for their groceries.

A user commenting on @rxggiv's video noted that their mother was an individual who relied on Amazon for her groceries.

"Well my mom depends on Amazon [and] idk what to tell her tbh," the commenter wrote.

The Amazon worker replied with another video, telling the commenter that he understood and sympathised with anyone who was forced to rely on Amazon for their grocery needs, but recommended that individuals with disabilities or others that regularly use the service consider alternatives.

"If you are disabled, or you just rely on Amazon, if it's possible, please get your groceries from another online grocery shopping thing," they said during the video.

Users in the comments offered their own recommendations for alternatives, including DoorDash and Instacart.

The Independent has reached out to Amazon for comment.