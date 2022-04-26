Amazon’s new headquarters mocked for awkward shape

Amazon’s helix-shaped tower, the centerpiece of its second headquarters being built in northern Virginia, has been hailed by the mega corporation as a feat of modern architecture that will help connect people to nature.

However, the internet has had a few less flattering takes on the 350-foot (106m) tower which will dominate the Washington DC’s skyline like no building other than the Washington Monument.

Twitter users have compared the tower’s spiral design to everything from rotini pasta to a “spaceship in disguise”.

Others felt it looked more like a poop emoji.

“Is it just me or does Amazon’s new HQ look giant metallic poop emoji?” asked Sean Cassels.

One Twitter user said the Amazon tower looked ‘more like a rotini than a helix' (Twitter.com/CelticBev)

Is this Jeff Bezo’s Ark? (Twitter.com/KeysViews)

Mike Sington noted the $2.5bn price tag came as Amazon Prime memberships increased from $12.99 to $14.99 per month.

“Money to burn, and they just raised your rate for Amazon Prime.”

Money to burn: The $2.5bn price tag comes as Amazon Prime put up its membership costs (Twitter.com/MikeSington)

Another user said the space age design looked like the Tower of Babel from ancient Iraq.

One Twitter user said the Amazon building looked more like the Tower of Babel (Twitter.com/Teresa_Longwell)

The outdoor mountain climb that sits across the Potomac River from Washington DC will be open to the public on weekends.

One Twitter user said: “Please tell me there is a slide to get down from the top after you hike it.”

Amazon unveiled the plans for the building in February 2021, and the Arlington County Board unanimously approved the eye-catching building earlier this month after numerous public hearings.

Because skyscrapers are banned in the District of Columbia, and the Amazon buildings will be among the tallest in Arlington County. It will be big enough to accommodate up to 25,000 workers.

In 2018, Amazon chose the site in Arlington, Virginia as the locations for its new headquarters, after a selection process that saw cities across the US offer an array of incentives in attempts to woo the technology firm.