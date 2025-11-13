Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amazon has been sued for allegedly keeping its employees under a “constant threat of punishment” if they call in sick or need time off.

The complaint, filed yesterday, alleges that the retail giant uses an automated system to track employee attendance and threatens workers with possible termination when they make legally protected requests.

The class action lawsuit claims that the company has violated the Americans with Disabilities Act, as well as two other New York state laws that govern disability discrimination and policies surrounding workplace absence.

"Under this system, employees live under constant threat of punishment if they get sick or injured or need time off to care for a family member," the lawsuit read.

The suit was filed in a federal court in New York by Cayla Lyster, who worked at a company warehouse in Syracuse, New York. She is suing for compensatory and punitive damages, as well as a jury trial.

open image in gallery A worker at a New York Amazon warehouse is suing her employer, accusing them of forcing their workers to ‘live under constant threat of punishment’ ( AFP/Getty )

Lyster said in the lawsuit that she started working at Amazon in 2022. After “Amazon changed her job duties in late 2023,” she requested that her employer make small accommodations for her, such as a new chair, since she has a connective-tissue disorder named Ehlers-Danlos.

The plaintiff alleges that Amazon denied these requests and, in her lawsuit, claimed that she was “subjected” to “cruel, derogatory comments and inappropriate questioning about her medical condition.” The lawsuit also alleges that deductions were made to her Unpaid Time Off balance after she had submitted her requests.

"Ms. Lyster came perilously close to termination for her UPT deductions while on an unwanted, unpaid waiting period pending accommodation, despite several attempts to communicate with Amazon and explain her absences," the lawsuit says.

In a statement released by the nonprofit organization A Better Balance, Lyster said that she hopes to hold the company “accountable.”

open image in gallery Lsyter claimed that her former employer tried to dock her Unpaid Time off balance ( AP )

“My fight for accommodations at Amazon has been one of the most stressful and mentally damaging periods of my life,” she wrote. “But I look forward to the future with hope.

“I will hold Amazon accountable by demanding that they make changes to their accommodation and attendance processes so that all associates with disabilities, not just me, will be respected as human beings.”

Inimai Chettiar, the president of A Better Balance, slammed the e-commerce giant for “risking” the “health” of its employees.

“Amazon has devised policies that ensure that employees live under the constant threat of punishment, risking their health and safety to come to work every day instead of raising their legal rights,” she wrote in the A Better Balance statement. “These workers shouldn’t ever need to choose between their safety and their paycheck.

“And no company—not even Amazon—is above the law.”

The Independent has contacted Amazon for comment.