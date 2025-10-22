Amazon accused of denying workplace accommodations for pregnant and disabled staff

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New Jersey has launched legal action against Amazon.com, accusing the company of unlawfully denying workplace accommodations to disabled or pregnant warehouse staff, and firing some who sought them.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday by Attorney General Matthew Platkin's office, marks the latest scrutiny of Amazon's vital warehouse workforce.

New Jersey claims the firm routinely denies reasonable requests – like time off or lifting limits – placing workers on unpaid leave, in breach of state anti-discrimination law.

Workers who are granted accommodations often have trouble keeping up with Amazon's rigid production quotas, setting them up to be fired, Platkin's office said.

open image in gallery The lawsuit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages and penalties ( Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Getty Images )

The lawsuit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages and penalties, as well as an order requiring Amazon to modify its employment practices.

"In building a trillion-dollar business, Amazon has flagrantly violated (workers') rights and ignored their well-being - all while it continues to profit off their labor," Platkin said in a statement.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company has denied engaging in similar conduct in other cases, and has said it strives to support its workers.

Amazon is the second-largest private employer in the United States, behind Walmart. Amazon operates nearly 40 distribution centers and smaller "sort centers" with roughly 50,000 employees in New Jersey.

Federal law and many states including New Jersey require employers to provide reasonable accommodations to pregnant and disabled workers who request them.

Amazon has faced a number of lawsuits in recent years involving claims of pregnancy or disability discrimination. The company in August settled a proposed class action in California alleging that pregnant employees were not permitted to take leave. The terms of that settlement were not disclosed. The company is facing an investigation into similar claims by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which enforces federal laws barring employment discrimination.

Amazon has denied wrongdoing in those cases.