Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Amazon accused of denying workplace accommodations for pregnant and disabled staff

New Jersey claims the firm routinely denies reasonable requests like time off or lifting limits

Daniel Wiessner
Wednesday 22 October 2025 23:25 BST
Workers who are granted accommodations often have trouble keeping up with Amazon's rigid production quotas, setting them up to be fired, Platkin's office said.
Workers who are granted accommodations often have trouble keeping up with Amazon's rigid production quotas, setting them up to be fired, Platkin's office said. (JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

New Jersey has launched legal action against Amazon.com, accusing the company of unlawfully denying workplace accommodations to disabled or pregnant warehouse staff, and firing some who sought them.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday by Attorney General Matthew Platkin's office, marks the latest scrutiny of Amazon's vital warehouse workforce.

New Jersey claims the firm routinely denies reasonable requests – like time off or lifting limits – placing workers on unpaid leave, in breach of state anti-discrimination law.

Workers who are granted accommodations often have trouble keeping up with Amazon's rigid production quotas, setting them up to be fired, Platkin's office said.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages and penalties
The lawsuit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages and penalties (Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Getty Images)

The lawsuit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages and penalties, as well as an order requiring Amazon to modify its employment practices.

"In building a trillion-dollar business, Amazon has flagrantly violated (workers') rights and ignored their well-being - all while it continues to profit off their labor," Platkin said in a statement.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company has denied engaging in similar conduct in other cases, and has said it strives to support its workers.

Amazon is the second-largest private employer in the United States, behind Walmart. Amazon operates nearly 40 distribution centers and smaller "sort centers" with roughly 50,000 employees in New Jersey.

Federal law and many states including New Jersey require employers to provide reasonable accommodations to pregnant and disabled workers who request them.

Amazon has faced a number of lawsuits in recent years involving claims of pregnancy or disability discrimination. The company in August settled a proposed class action in California alleging that pregnant employees were not permitted to take leave. The terms of that settlement were not disclosed. The company is facing an investigation into similar claims by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which enforces federal laws barring employment discrimination.

Amazon has denied wrongdoing in those cases.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in