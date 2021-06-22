Woman inundated with Amazon packages donates contents to children’s hospitals

A woman in New York who received hundreds of Amazon parcels that she did not order is creating DIY mask kits from the unwanted supplies to send to children’s hospitals.

Starting on 5 June, Jillian Cannan received more than 100 unordered packages to her house, addressed to her home but with a different name on the top.

The small business owner explained to WIVB that inside the packages were thousands of silicone brackets for inside facemasks. Droves of the packages arrived, with some big enough to be on shipping palettes.

After calling Amazon to alert them to the error, Ms Cannan became enthralled in a frustrating struggle with the company in an attempt to stop the packages from arriving at her door.

"When I first started receiving the packages, I called Amazon to try and give them back, but they explained to me that they were officially mine to keep since they had been delivered to my home," Ms Cannan told NBC News.

Now, the mother of three is working hand in hand with the company to put the supplies to good use by creating DIY facemask kits to be donated to children’s hospitals in the area.

NBC News initially reported that Amazon had initially denied Ms Cannan’s request that Amazon donate the rest of the supplies for the masks to make up the kits, but that they were still in negotiations with representatives.

Now, CNN reports that the e-commerce giant has agreed to donate the rest of the supplies for Ms Cannan’s inconvenience and that a number of other companies will also help with supplies.

"It’s kind of taken on this own little life of its own and it’s really cool that people want to be able to give back and do something," she told the broadcaster.

Ms Cannan added: "With everything going on right now, it’s just crazy how it all kind of happened."

The mother of three is in talks with hospitals to finalise the number of kits that will be needed and has said she would donate the rest of the supplies to other hospitals.

"I’m trying to put a positive spin on it," she told NBC News. "I have four little kids, and I’m trying to show them how to make lemonade out of lemons, and just kind of run with it."