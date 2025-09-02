Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amazon doubled its Prime Day sales to four days this year, but Americans' signups for the service have slowed down.

Sign-ups to Amazon's Prime service — which offers discounts and fast delivery on products, as well as access to its video service Amazon Prime among other perks — failed to meet last year's total and the company's target for 2025, according to company data reviewed by Reuters.

According to that analysis, Amazon registered 5.4 million American sign-ups in the 21 days ahead of Prime Day, and its four sale days, which ran from July 8 to July 11. The total sign-ups fell approximately 116,000 short of last year's sign-ups, and 106,000 below Amazon's target goal for the year, marking an approximately 2 percent decline in both.

During the four-day Prime Day period, Amazon signed up 1.6 million Prime users, which exceeded the company's internal target by 6 percent, according to Reuters.

But it failed to hit its targets in the three weeks leading up to the Prime Day event, according to the same data.

Amazon’s Prime Day sign-ups in the U.S. failed to reach the company’s sign-ups during the event in 2024 and the company’s internal targets, according to a new report ( Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The analysis provides a rare look into Amazon's generally closely guarded Prime data.

Despite Reuter's analysis, Amazon still celebrated its "record breaking" number of enrollments.

"Prime membership continues to show strong growth and customer engagement in the U.S. and internationally," the company said in a statement to the outlet.

Prime Day is typically considered Amazon's biggest event outside of the holiday shopping season. Sources who spoke to Reuters said that subscriptions typically dwindle after the discounted deals disappear. Those sources chose not to be identified as they aren't authorized to discuss Amazon's business data.

Part of what may be drawing customers away from Prime is the growing number of competitors in the retail space that also offer fast, cheap shipping via online marketplaces. Walmart is chief among those competitors, which has its own membership program also offering deals, perks, and fast delivery.

The other factor likely dissuading Americans from signing up for Prime is the growing cost of staples caused by inflation and President Donald Trump's tariffs.

According to Reuters, Wall Street analysts expected that Prime Day would experience a lull this year due to the pressure on Americans' wallets, but Amazon's CEO Andy Jassy told analysts in July that Prime Day was the company's "biggest ever."

He said the company had record sales, record items sold, and record sign-ups, and insisted that Amazon's customers saved "billions of dollars" by using Prime.

One method Amazon is taking in an attempt to drive up Prime subscriptions is by limiting the sharing of Prime accounts outside households. According to a company statement on Monday, beginning in October, Prime users will have to live in the same household in order to share accounts.