Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Move aside, Google. Amazon is becoming more like a search engine as it tests listing sites from other brands that sell products it doesn’t.

Online shoppers may search for goods by typing into the search bar in Google or even going directly to the Amazon site. Now, Amazon is testing a feature called Shop Direct, where shoppers can see what Amazon, as well as other brand sites, have to offer all in one place.

The company announced the data scraping feature nearly a year ago in February, and it’s still in the testing phase. When shoppers search for a product in the Amazon app links to products on other brand sites pop up alongside products directly sold by the e-commerce site.

Amazon also has an advanced artificial intelligence service called Buy for Me that purchases products from brand sites on a shopper’s behalf. Amazon announced last November that it had increased the number of products available for purchase through Buy for Me from 65,000 when it first launched to more than 500,000.

A spokesperson from Amazon told The Independent that the test programs “help customers discover brands and products not currently sold in Amazon’s store, while helping businesses reach new customers and drive incremental sales.”

open image in gallery Amazon is becoming more like a search engine as it tests listing sites from other brands that sell products it doesn’t ( Julio Cesar Aguilar/AFP via Getty Images )

But Amazon has not asked these brand sites for consent to advertise its products.

Angie Chua, CEO of stationery accessory maker Bobo Design Studio, had her products advertised on Amazon, even though she says she never opted into the program.

Chua claimed the listings contained incorrect information.

"It completely undermines the trust that small businesses are working so hard to create,” Chua told Business Insider.

open image in gallery Amazon said its ‘helping businesses reach new customers and drive incremental sales’ ( Sean Rayford/Getty Images )

Amazon told The Independent that product information is taken from a brand site.

After requesting to opt out of the program, Chua’s products were taken off Amazon.

The Amazon spokesperson said the company has received “positive feedback” on the programs and that businesses “can opt out at any time...and we remove them from these programs promptly.”

Last November, Amazon sued Perplexity for its own advanced AI shopping feature, claiming the AI startup concealed its agents to scrape Amazon without its consent. Perplexity called the lawsuit “a bully tactic to scare disruptive companies like Perplexity out of making life better for people.”