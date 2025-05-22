Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Better late than never.

Amazon is set to issue refunds to U.S. customers who returned products but never got their money back, with at least one case dating back to 2018.

“Following a recent internal review, we identified a very small subset of returns where we issued a refund without the payment completing, or where we could not verify that the correct item had been sent back to us so no refund was issued,” an Amazon spokesperson told The Independent on Thursday.

“There is no action required from customers to receive the refunds, and we have fixed the payment issue and made process changes to more promptly contact customers about unresolved returns going forward,” the spokesperson added. The returns come after a class-action lawsuit was filed over timely returns.

Affected customers are receiving emails notifying them of the refunds, which are being processed automatically without any required action. Customers are encouraged to check their accounts for unexpected deposits, even if they never requested a return.

open image in gallery Amazon is refunding customers that returned product but never got their money back. Some of the cases date to 2018. ( Getty Images )

Steven Pope, the founder of My Amazon Guy, which helps businesses grow and sell on the online retailer, claims that Amazon refunded him nearly $1,800 for a TV that he returned in November 2018.

“I'm probably not the only customer who has experienced this but isn't that crazy!? 7 years to payout a return???” Pope wrote in a LinkedIn post.

open image in gallery Amazon faces a 2023 class-action lawsuit accusing it of reversing or failing to issue refunds for valid returns, violating good faith and breaching contracts. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Other commenters mentioned that they, or people they know, have received similar emails about long-overdue refunds.

In its May 1 earnings call, Amazon reported a one-time charge of $1.1 billion, partly attributable to these historical return costs.

Amazon is also facing a potential class-action lawsuit alleging it systematically failed to issue refunds to customers or reversed previously issued refunds.

Filed in 2023, the lawsuit overcame a major hurdle this April when a judge denied Amazon’s motion to dismiss. It is now awaiting class certification, which would allow additional Amazon customers to join the case.